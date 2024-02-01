Russian air defenses shoot down two aerial targets above borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down two aerial targets approaching the town of Stroitel in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Two aerial targets were shot down while approaching the town of Stroitel. First responders are assessing information about any consequences on the ground," he said.

First reports of the incident indicated no damage or casualties.

Russian air defenses shot down five Ukrainian drones above regions of Kursk and Belgorod that border Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Earlier today, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in Russia involving fixed-wing drones was thwarted. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the Belgorod Region (four UAVs) and the Kursk Region (one UAV)," the ministry said.