Russia criticizes US for fanning flames on Korean Peninsula — MFA

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The actions of the United States and its allies have resulted in a sharp escalation on the Korean Peninsula, as the West’s efforts to accuse North Korea of this reflects its habit of "laying the blame at somebody else’s door," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Recently, there has been a dramatic escalation on the Korean Peninsula, which poses a threat to security and stability across Northeast Asia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The efforts of the United States and the collective West to blame North Korea for the mounting tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general are nothing else but their longstanding habit of ‘laying the blame at someone else’s door.’ In fact, the incessant aggressive provocations by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo push Pyongyang into taking substantiated measures to safeguard its national defense and security," the ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the present aggravation stems from provocative steps from the United States and its allies, which are designed to whip up military escalation in the region, including by involving NATO capabilities, boosting military preparations, and holding more maneuvers and exercises, even involving nuclear weaponry, next to North Korea’s borders.

"We urge that the United States put an end to its irresponsible and explosive policy. Under the guise of ‘Indo-Pacific strategies,’ it [the US] would like to undermine the independent development of the regional countries and the sovereign right of their peoples to preserve and strengthen their identity and select an independent path for their advancement," the ministry said.