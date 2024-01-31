UAE mediated efforts to return Russian soldiers from captivity, says Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided mediatory assistance of humanitarian nature in the return of Russian soldiers from captivity, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Earlier, the ministry said that 195 Russian servicemen had been returned from Kiev-controlled territory as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side. In turn, 195 servicemen were handed over to Ukraine.