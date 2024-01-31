Lavrov outlines Russia’s foreign policy priorities for strengthening sovereignty

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out the main priorities for strengthening the country’s sovereignty to MPs at the Russian State Duma, the ministry said in a statement.

"In his speech, the minister focused on the key goals of Russia’s foreign policy, including ensuring national interests, strengthening national sovereignty and consolidating Russia’s leading positions in the international arena," the statement reads.

Answering the parliamentarians' questions, Lavrov also touched upon the key trends in the formation of a multipolar world, emphasized the growing influence of the cultural and civilizational factors on world politics and the importance of supporting mechanisms that are resistant to the destructive actions of unfriendly states. "The discussion identified further steps for the realization of foreign policy objectives in various areas amid geopolitical turbulence," the ministry pointed out.