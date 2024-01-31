Humanitarian aid meant for Ukrainians being sold online — MFA

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The humanitarian aid that has been supplied to Ukraine for those in need is being sold online, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"Recently, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed new findings about the Ukrainian Defense Ministry embezzling funds while buying weapons. This time, the amount is $40 million. According to Ukrainian media and social networks, some nonprofit organizations are stealing foreign humanitarian aid on a par with the ministry," the diplomat noted. "They supply all of it to shops to sell it for money. Moreover, even some large-scale Ukrainian online shopping platforms have started selling the humanitarian aid," she added.

According to Zakharova, no one cares about the fact that all aid is labeled. "Amid the absence of proper controls, nonprofits in Ukraine have become a bona fide corruption business," she added.