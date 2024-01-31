Russia calls on West to refrain from unsubstantiated accusations about European war plans

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia calls on Western countries not to wrongly accuse it of wanting to start a war in Europe, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"A series of new narratives and scary stories is being launched [in the West] that a war on the European continent is inevitable. Once again we want to call on the countries of the collective West, first of all the EU countries. If you speak about such things unilaterally or during NATO-related events, would you be so kind as to say that this is your point of view and your agenda, but by no means impose this ideology on us and do not attribute your sick fantasies to our country," she said.

According to Zakharova, the West has launched this media campaign to justify its aid to Ukraine. "Washington has said that it is ‘inconvenient’ for it to deal with this now, while NATO countries must do it without fail," she added.