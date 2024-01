MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The failure in the ".RU" domain zone has occurred because of a technical problem with the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) infrastructure, the .RU/RF domains coordination center said.

"A technical problem occurred affecting the .RU zone, which is related to the DNSSEC global infrastructure," the center informed.

The access to websites in the Russian domain zone will be restored shortly, the Ministry for Digital Development said.