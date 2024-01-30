Putin's tight work schedule allows few windows for campaign events, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The election campaign of Russian presidential candidate and incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin will not differ much from his regular working days, with his busy official schedule leaving little time for appearing at election events across the vast country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Answering a question on how Putin's election campaign will differ from his standard presidential schedule, the spokesman said: "You know, not much. In fact, it has been like this before."

"The fact is that the president's schedule, of course, is extremely important - it is the top priority - so this schedule does not leave much time for election events," Peskov explained, emphasizing that the leader's schedule "does not stop for a day."

"Regional trips, meetings, and visits to major events are constantly on [Putin's] schedule. This will continue," the presidential spokesman assured the press.

He also noted that reporters should inquire about Putin's re-election campaign at the candidate’s campaign headquarters. "As for [Putin's] campaign activities as a candidate [for the Russian presidency], you should contact the candidate’s headquarters," the Kremlin spokesman reiterated.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 17, with voting taking place over three days on March 15-17. It will be the fifth election contest in Putin's political career. He has been elected to Russia’s highest office on four previous occasions in 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018. Putin’s best showing at the polls was in 2018, when he won 76.69% of the popular vote across Russia.