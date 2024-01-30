Over 120 Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region recorded in 24-hour span, governor says

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. More than ten unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, with over 120 shells fired at the borderline region's towns and villages, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Ukrainian armed forces' actions, a woman was injured, while seven houses, three cars and an excavator were damaged.

"In the Belgorod District, 14 artillery shells and 35 grenade launchers were fired at the village of Shchetinovka. No casualties and no destruction occurred. The Nekhoteyevka checkpoint was attacked by three kamikaze drones, and two artillery shells were also fired at the checkpoint. There were no casualties. In the village of Oktyabrsky, the roofs of two private homes were damaged as a result of an attack by a kamikaze drone," he wrote.

On January 29, the Ukrainian forces shelled the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok, Borisovsky District, with a grenade launcher; 20 grenade shots were recorded. In the Valuysky Municipal District, 27 mortar shells and four shells from barrel artillery were fired at the village of Dolgoye. "The enemy also attacked the outskirts of the village using three kamikaze drones; a civilian car and an excavator were damaged. No casualties were reported. The outskirts of the village of Novopetrovka came under artillery fire; five incoming attacks were established. No one was injured, no destruction was recorded," Gladkov reported.

In the Volokonovsky District, the village of Tishanka was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces using a kamikaze drone; a gas supply line and a civilian automobile were damaged as a result of the explosion. In the Graivoronsky Municipal District, two mortar shells were fired at the village of Mokraya Orlovka. "There was one victim: a woman suffered cuts from glass shards on her face and hands. The required medical care was provided on the spot; hospitalization was not required. Various damages were recorded to two private homes: windows were broken out, facades, fences and a gas supply line were also damaged," Gladkov wrote.

Two fragmentation bombs were dropped from a UAV near the village of Dronovka. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 11 mortar shells on the outskirts of the village of Spodariushino, and one UAV each was directed against the villages of Glotovo and Novostroevka-Vtoraya; they were later eliminated by sappers. "The air defenses shot down several aerial targets on the approach to the villages of Golovchino and Novostroevka-Pervaya. There were no casualties. There is damage in the village of Khotmyzhsk, where a window was blown out in one private residential house, the roof was slashed, a car and a fence were damaged," the governor said. In the Shebekinsky District, the village of Belyanka came under mortar fire; three incoming attacks were recorded.