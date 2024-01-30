Western-provided weapons sent to Ukraine now turning up in Northern Europe, Gaza — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Kiev is "doing [land-office] business" on death as many of the weapons that the West provided to Ukraine have already turned up in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, as well as in the Gaza Strip, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"These weapons are spreading all over the world. The Kiev regime is infamous for being able to do [land-office] business on anything at all, including death. The weapons that the West is sending to the Ukrainian regime have already turned up not only in conflict zones in the Middle East but some illegal shipments of weapons have also been reported in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Gaza Strip," the top Russian diplomat pointed out at a roundtable discussion with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions concerning the situation surrounding Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, the West is creating numerous international platforms "for promoting a policy that is not so much dedicated to the Ukraine crisis as much as they are targeted against Russia," while "taking advantage of the good manners of many countries in the Global South," which are often uncomfortable about declining an invitation to attend a conference.