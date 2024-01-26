Central Election Commission checking authenticity of Putin’s voter signatures

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is verifying the authenticity of the voter signatures Vladimir Putin's campaign team has submitted to make him an official candidate for president, CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulayev told TASS.

"The signatures submitted by representatives of Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin’s] election campaign headquarters are of a very high quality, as literally, very few flaws were found, which we recorded in the protocol, namely on several dozens of signatures, so we can consider the issue of registration," Bulayev said.

"For the first time in a presidential election, we tested out a special software and hardware system verifying voter signature sheets. Using it helped make the verification process much better and faster. We verified the data on the submitted signature sheets and ID information, while a neural network machine helped us identify any signatures that were or could have been written by the same person," he added.