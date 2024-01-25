Russia, Iran, Turkey stress importance of normalizing Ankara-Damascus relations

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to restore relations between Ankara and Damascus, the countries said in a joint statement adopted at the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"We emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to restore relations between Turkey and Syria on the basis of mutual respect, goodwill and neighborly relations in order to fight terrorism, create appropriate conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrians with the participation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, step up political efforts and ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to all Syrians," the document said.

The statement also says that Russia, Iran and Turkey "welcomed the ongoing efforts of the Astana guarantors within the four-party format."

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh said on Thursday that Syria is open to restoring relations with Turkey, but Ankara must withdraw its armed forces from the Arab republic.

The process of restoring relations between Ankara and Damascus was launched on December 28, 2022 in Moscow. Then, the heads of the Russian, Syrian and Turkish militaries held consultations. At the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a joint trilateral commission. Later, Iran joined the negotiations.

Following the four-party meeting of the Russian, Iranian, Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers on May 10, 2023 in Moscow, a decision was adopted to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap for developing relations between Damascus and Ankara. During the meeting on Syria held on June 20-21 last year, the parties discussed the draft roadmap. According to Russian Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, the document needs some refining.