Russia, Argentina may cooperate more closely in G20 — diplomat

BUENOS AIRES, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and Argentina share similar approaches with regard to the Group of Twenty (G20) and may boost cooperation within the framework of this format, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said in an article published by the Diario Popular newspaper.

"Many aspects of Russia’s approach to further development of the Group of Twenty coincide with positions of developing nations, including Argentina. This creates prerequisites for building closer cooperation between our nations. Just like Buenos Aires, Moscow believes that it is important to focus on solving present-day tasks of sustainable development, with emphasis placed on eliminating famine and poverty, improving social support of the population and ensuring unimpeded access to energy, food, healthcare and education for everyone," the ambassador said in the article, published in the run-up to the meeting of G20 foreign ministers’ meeting due in Rio de Janeiro on February 21-22.

Feoktistov added that both Russia and Argentina were seeking to democratize global economic and financial institutions.

"We are united in our aspirations to make the global economy more open, by ensuring the non-discriminary approach to all its participants and rejecting unilateral restrictions that openly contradict the principle of fair competition and the notion of a free market," the Russian diplomat said.

"In short, all prerequisites are in place for boosting the Russian-Argentinian cooperation in the Group of Twenty, aimed at resolving global problems that require a coordinated effort on the international level," he added.