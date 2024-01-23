Putin invites Egyptian President al-Sisi to BRICS summit in Kazan in October

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October.

"We look forward to welcoming you, distinguished Mr. Sisi, at the association’s summit in Kazan in October," Putin told his counterpart, speaking at a ceremony for pouring the first portion of concrete into the foundation of power unit No. 4 of Egypt's El Dabaa nuclear power plant.

Putin drew attention to the fact that new and promising opportunities for building up fruitful cooperation were opening up in connection with Egypt's accession to BRICS. He recalled that from the very beginning Russia had sincerely supported the Egyptian side's wish to become a full-fledged member of this association.

"During Russia’s BRICS presidency this year, we will try to do our best to ensure that Egypt is effectively integrated into the work of the association. We are planning more than 200 BRICS events, and we expect Egyptian representatives to take the most active part in them," Putin said.