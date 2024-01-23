Russia to focus CIS chairmanship on ensuring member states’ security in all areas — Lavrov

MINSK, January 23. /TASS/. Russia will prioritize ensuring the security of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in all areas amid growing tensions on the borders of CIS member states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS Member Nations.

"Against the background of global instability and increased tension along the perimeter of the CIS external borders, the agenda will naturally include issues of ensuring security in all of its dimensions," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, such dimensions will include the fight against terrorism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption.

"The build-up of US military and biological activity in our region and other acute security challenges necessitate bringing this work to a new level both within the Commonwealth and through the conjugation of its efforts with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other intergovernmental associations of Greater Eurasia," the top diplomat added.