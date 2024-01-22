Bern not seeking contact with Moscow over potential peace conference on Ukraine — envoy

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Switzerland is not seeking any contact with Russia to discuss holding a peace conference on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, as he dismissed recent "get-togethers" on the so-called peace formula proposed by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky as irrelevant.

"No contact [with Russia] is being sought, while any get-togethers on Zelensky’s `peace formula’ are simply irrelevant," the senior Russian diplomat said, taking a question from a TASS reporter.

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd said on January 15, following a meeting with Zelensky, that the Ukrainian president had asked Bern to organize a peace summit, an idea that was welcomed by Bern. In turn, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis said at a news conference in Davos on January 14 that Russia should take part in prospective Ukraine peace discussions.