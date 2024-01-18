Russia to bar extra-regional players from ensuring security in Eurasia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia advocates measures to strengthen military and political stability in Eurasia without any interference from extra-regional forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"It is important to ensure military and political security in Eurasia, regardless of other factors. We will advocate measures to have this task solved by countries on the continent, while barring extra-regional players from imposing their rules on these processes," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"We are certain that Eurasian states are quite capable of managing all this on their own," Lavrov underscored.