Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia on Russian territory — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of Russia, but Yerevan's position remains unclear, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our Western colleagues want a peace treaty [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] to be signed only on their territory, this is a fact. Azerbaijan, however, is ready to sign it on the territory of Russia, where, in fact, the efforts to end the conflict and build the whole system of interaction to solve all the problems began, it is also a fact. I do not know to what extent Yerevan is ready for this, although signals in this direction have been sent to the Armenian capital for a long time," Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

He added that in the beginning, agreements were signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. After these agreements began to be implemented, mechanisms for unblocking the routes and for demarcation were created. "It was then that the Europeans and Americans began to actively infiltrate this process," Lavrov added.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are negotiating a peace treaty. One of the major stumbling blocks has been the issue of demarcating a common section of the border. Yerevan insists that the political basis for the demarcation of the border between the countries should be the 1991 Almaty Declaration. According to the position of the Armenian authorities, the 1974-1990 maps of the USSR Armed Forces General Staff should be used.