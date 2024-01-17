Russian embassy in US to do everything to organize presidential vote in March — envoy

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Russian diplomats will exert all necessary efforts to organize the presidential election vote for Russian compatriots in the US in March, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in an interview for TASS.

"We see one of the Embassy’s primary tasks as lying in the effective organization of voting [by expatriate Russian citizens] in Russia’s presidential election within the territory of the United States. We will make every effort to ensure that the necessary conditions are in place for our fellow citizens [residing in the US] to cast their votes," the envoy said.

He noted that the diplomats continue to provide consular support to the compatriots despite all complications. Last year, the diplomats visited nine cities: Anchorage, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

"More than five thousand [expatriate Russian citizens] were able to apply for passports and complete the necessary paperwork to continue receiving retirement benefits. Is this enough, or not enough? The answer is obvious: not enough. There are hundreds of thousands of Russian passport holders here [residing in the United States]," Antonov said.

Preserving ties with the Homeland

According to the Russian Ambassador, "helping the Russian diaspora as much as we can to preserve their ties with our [common] homeland" remains the diplomats’ "unwavering priority."

"We will do everything we can to preserve the memory of the Russian heritage in America. We will not allow the [pivotal] events of the Great Patriotic War and the decisive role played by the Soviet people in the defeat of Nazism to sink into oblivion," he underscored.

"We will push forward with our efforts to preserve the memory of the combat brotherhood of our countries during the Second World War," Antonov said, noting that the diplomats held a memorial ceremony in honor of Soviet World War II pilots in North Carolina.

"On April 25, we plan to make a visit to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Spirit of the Elbe memorial plaque," the envoy noted.

He also underscored that the diplomats pay particular attention to requests they receive from Russian-speaking schools for help in obtaining teaching materials and children's books.

"On New Year's Eve, to bring smiles to the faces of the schoolkids, we organized the delivery and distribution in Washington of books by the great Russian classic authors, as well as some Russian sweets, of course," Antonov noted. The diplomats also pay special attention to the promotion of cultural and humanitarian agenda.

"We will continue to organize musical social events and film screenings for compatriots and members of the diplomatic corps," he promised.

In addition, Russian diplomats intend to hold a number of meetings "with the participation of members of the diplomatic corps" due to the beginning of Russia’s presidency in the CIS and the BRICS.

"We will make our own contribution toward informing you about the priorities of Russia’s ‘watch’ on both platforms, which are now going through historic stages in their maturing and development," he stated.

Read the full interview here: https://tass.com/politics/1733371.