Air defense downs two Storm Shadow missiles in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, January 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed two Storm Shadow missiles, aimed at a school and a medical facility in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured.

No destruction or damage was caused, he added.

"Air defense systems thwarted a Kiev regime’s attempt to shell the Genichesk municipal district. Two US-made Storm Shadow missiles, aimed at a school and a medical facility, were downed while approaching the settlement of Popovka," Saldo said.

The governor noted that the military discovered fragments of the downed missiles.

"Certain labeling elements pointing to the missiles’ foreign origin have been discovered," he added.