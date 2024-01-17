US advised to pay down own debt instead of seizing assets of others — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The global community should ask the United States when it plans to pay off its own debts to other nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Sputnik radio about current US discussions concerning potential moves to seize Russia’s frozen sovereign assets.

"[This is] expropriation of other people’s money, real money, while their own national debt is growing at some astonishing rate," the diplomat said.

"In fact, everyone needs to start thinking and speaking differently, the global majority and the global minority, to ask the main question of the [world’s largest] debtor [nation]: ‘And, when will you be paying off your debts?’ Perhaps, when you finally pay everyone [you owe], there might be fewer problems in the world?" Zakharova asked rhetorically.

"Thirty-four trillion [US dollars in national debt], and what next? The most interesting thing is that they keep on living large like there’s no tomorrow: Davos, world forums, the Green agenda. These guys are working in broad strokes. The hucksterish con artistry is blowing up bigger and bigger like a balloon [that will eventually pop]," Zakharova stated.

According to her, everyone understands that the United States "will never cover this debt."

In late December. Reuters reported that Group of Seven leaders will discuss a legal theory developed by the United States to seize $300 bln in frozen Russian assets at a summit in late February.

However, as two officials familiar with the plan told Reuters, no final decision on asset seizures has yet been made. As well, the United States, Great Britain and other countries would need to make legislative changes to carry out any such seizures.