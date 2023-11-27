Majority of sanctions against Russia to remain after Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The majority of sanctions against Russia will remain after the end of the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings international forum.

"We should produce everything on our own, so that not to suffer from any new caprice, when and if there is a desire again to lash out with sanctions against us. I will tell you that sanctions have not vanished," Lavrov noted. "They [the Western countries] speak about that so that when everything will end; they want to finish below the radar, craftily - to freeze, to win time as it was with the Minsk Agreements, to arm again the Nazi regime in Kiev and continue its aggression, whether hybrid or non-hybrid, against Russia," the top Russian diplomat added.

"Even when they say that when everything will end - the majority of sanctions will remain," Lavrov noted.