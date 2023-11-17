Russia’s justice ministry files suit to declare LGBT movement as extremist

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s justice ministry said on Friday that it has filed a suit with the Supreme Court to recognize the LGBT movement as extremist and prohibit its activities.

"Within the purview of its authority, the Russian justice ministry has filed an administrative lawsuit with the Supreme Court to recognize the international LGBT rights movement as an extremist organization and ban its activity in Russia," it said in a press statement posted on its website.

According to the ministry, the LGBT movement’s activities in Russia have extremist elements per article 1 of the federal law on counteracting extremism, namely incitement of social and religious hatred.

Court hearings on this matter will be held on November 30.