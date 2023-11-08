Number of casualties in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on November 7 up to 55

DONETSK, 8 November. /TASS/. The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on November 7 has risen to 55, Acting Heath Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic Dmitry Gartsev told reporters.

Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported 24 casualties.

"The number of injured [in Donetsk] as a result of yesterday's Ukrainian shelling has reached 55 people," Gartsev said. According to him, three children were among the injured. In addition, three people are in serious condition, the rest of the injured are in fair condition.

On the evening of November 7, Ukrainian troops launched a massive attack on Donetsk from the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. Six people were killed in the attack, including the driver of an ambulance. The strike targeted the building of the Labor and Social Protection Ministry.