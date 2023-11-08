Russia providing assistance to 24 friendly countries in 2023, emergencies minister says

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia has provided humanitarian aid to 24 friendly countries since the start of 2023, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said.

"The personnel and resources of the unified state emergency management system are actively engaged in overseas work. We have carried out 34 bilateral humanitarian operations and implemented 28 joint projects with UN agencies. We have also provided assistance to 24 friendly countries," he specified.

Touching upon the largest operations undertaken during the year, Kurenkov mentioned a mission to deal with the aftermath of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria and flood response efforts in Libya.

Russia continues to exchange data on emergency situations with 12 countries and five international organizations. The Emergencies Ministry also has access to data from foreign Earth observation satellites.