Russia ready for pragmatic dialogue with West, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for a pragmatic dialogue with Western countries, provided they take its interests into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We remain open to a pragmatic dialogue with Western countries, provided they show willingness to take our interests into account in deeds and not just in words and cooperate based on mutual benefit and mutual respect," he noted, addressing the Znanie (Knowledge) marathon at the International RUSSIA EXPO.

"Perhaps, sooner or later they will realize that their current anti-Russian policy is leading nowhere. It’s not a question to us but to the present generation of senior officials in European countries, in the first place, who have clearly lost the ability to have a strategic vision and are blindly following the course of Washington’s harmful policy," Lavrov added.