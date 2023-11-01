Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 95 times over day

BELGOROD, November 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 95 different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekino urban district, the city of Shebekino was shelled from artillery three times. There is one casualty - a woman with a fractured hand, bruises on the chest and soft tissues of the nose. She received all necessary medical assistance in the hospital, she refused to be hospitalized. As a result of the shelling, windows of three private houses were broken, the building of a motor transport company and a power line were damaged. At the moment the power supply has been restored," Gladkov wrote.

The Ukrainian forces fired a shell from a Grad MLRS on the outskirts of Shebekino. No one was injured. "Seven mortar and three tank shells were fired at Novaya Tavolzhanka village, seven mortar shells were fired at the Balki settlement, six mortar shells were fired at Maryino and three at the Shebekino automobile chackpoint. <...> In the village of Murom, three explosive devices were dropped from a drone, and three mortar shells were also fired at the village. There were no consequences," the regional head said.

The Ukrainian forces also fired four shells at the village of Nekhoteyevka and two shells at the village of Zhuravlevka. In the village of Solntsevka, an explosive device was dropped from a drone. In the Valuisky district, the village of Dolgoye was shelled from the barrel artillery. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired nine artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Konovalovo, and shelled the outskirts of the village of Stariy twelve times with grenade launchers and eight times with mortars.

In the Graivoronsky district, a drone was shot down by air defense forces over the Masychevo village, and nine mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Zarechye-Pervoye. In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye came under artillery fire four times. The outskirts of the village of Zadorozhny was shelled from artillery three times. "As a result of the shelling, the power line was damaged. Now the power supply has been restored," the head of the region said.

Situation in another border region

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit also reported about the incoming shelling from the Ukrainian military. "This morning the village of Sverdlikovo in the Sujan district was shelled from the Ukrainian side. We counted five incoming attacks. There are no casualties," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel. As a result of the shelling, five private houses were damaged: the windows were broken, shrapnel cut fences, a shed, and the roof of one of the houses.