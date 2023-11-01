Russian foreign minister to attend conference of Russian compatriots in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the World Thematic Conference of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad to be held in Moscow on November 1 and 2.

This year, the conference will focus on traditional spiritual and moral values.

"The conference will bring together over 155 compatriots, leaders and activists of public organizations of compatriots from 82 countries worldwide, as well as officials from federal and regional executive and legislative bodies, clerics of traditional religions, as well as representatives of Russian foundations and non-governmental organizations," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said.

The event was organized by Government Commission on Compatriots Living Abroad with the support of the Government of Moscow and the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.