Ukrainian shell hits private house in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia’s Belgorod Region, firing a shell at a private house, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under Ukrainian shelling today. There are no casualties. One of the shells penetrated the roof of a private house, the windows of the house were broken," the head of the region wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, construction workers will soon begin to repair the damage.