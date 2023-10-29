Putin confident Russia, Turkey to develop relations

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic, saying that cooperation between Moscow and Ankara will continue to develop.

"I am confident that we will continue to consistently expand the scope of bilateral ties for the benefit of our friendly nations, aiming to build a more just and democratic world order," the telegram published on the Kremlin website said.