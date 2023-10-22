Russian diplomats verifying reports about death of Russian-speaking family in Gaza

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are verifying reports about the death of a Russia-speaking family in the Gaza Strip, they may be citizens of a CIS country, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"Russian diplomats are currently verifying media reports about the death of a Russian-speaking family in the settlement of Der Al-Balah (in central Gaza) as a result of Israeli strikes. According to reports, a woman and her children were killed," it said. "According to preliminary information, they are citizens of a CIS country."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.