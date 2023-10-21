Russian diplomats keep drawing up Gaza evacuation lists – mission

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian diplomats continue to make lists for evacuation from the Gaza Strip, Spokeswoman for the Russian representative office to the Palestinian National Authority, Aliya Zaripova, told TASS.

Commenting on the prospects for the evacuation of Russian nationals from the Gaza Strip, Zaripova said that work on the lists is going on.

"The lists are being compiled. We are working on the issue," she said. "[The names on the lists] are within the same limits. There are about 700 [people], and of them, more than 400 are Russians.".