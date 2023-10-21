Impossible to freeze Israeli-Palestinian conflict – Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be frozen, but the takeover of Palestinian lands for settlements has to be stopped, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said at the Cairo Peace Summit looking for solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The text of his speech was posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"Obviously, it is impossible to resolve the Palestinian problem with palliative measures, material incentives, and ideas of economic peace. Likewise, it is impossible to freeze the conflict in a low-intensity mode. The parties must break the vicious cycle of violence, give up unilateral steps, including the takeover of Palestinian lands for settlements, as well as the undermining of the status of Jerusalem’s shrines," the diplomat said.