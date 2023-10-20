Putin gives instructions to prepare proposals for megascience installations

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare proposals for three megascience class scientific installations at Rosatom's National Center for Physics and Mathematics. According to the instructions of the head of state published on the Kremlin website, the target date for obtaining the first results is 2030.

"The Government of the Russian Federation, together with the state corporation Rosatom, the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, should prepare and submit proposals on the creation of three scientific facilities of the 'megascience' class at the National Center for Physics and Mathematics of the State Corporation Rosatom in order to achieve the first world-class scientific results by 2030," the statement said.

The order must be implemented by February 15, 2024.

In addition, the Russian government, with the participation of Rosatom, is expected to consider the issue of creating and developing at least seven new unique laboratories of the National Center for Physics and Mathematics, including at the expense of the federal budget, its own funds and other sources. Putin expects a report on this issue by December 15, and then annually.