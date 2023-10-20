MELITOPOL, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has stepped up operations near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region.

The intensity of fighting on this section of the frontline has increased dozens of times, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia, Vladimir Rogov, has told TASS.

"The number of attacks and the amount of equipment being used by the Ukrainian army near Orekhovo - between Verbovoye and Rabotino towards Novoprokopovka - has sharply increased. The intensity has increased dozens of times," Rogov said.

On Thursday, Rogov mentioned an increase in the number of Ukrainian attacks on the Vasilievka section of the frontline near Pyatikhatki, Lobkovoye, and Stepovoye. The use of tanks, armored vehicles and a large number of infantry and drones was noted.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. President Vladimir Putin said on October 5 that Kiev had lost more than 90,000 troops and more than 550 tanks in four months. On October 15, Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had completely failed, but Kiev was preparing new active offensive operations on some sections of the frontline.