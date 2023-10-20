Senior Russian diplomat discusses situation in Gaza with head of ICRC delegation

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the head of the regional delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Boris Michel have discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, primarily in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides compared approaches to the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, primarily in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.

The parties also discussed cooperation in areas of traditional mutual interest for Russia and the ICRC, the ministry pointed out. "Particular attention was paid to the parameters of the ICRC’s work in Russia, including practical aspects of ensuring the humanitarian needs of the population in the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics," the diplomats said.

The meeting was held at Michel's initiative.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank of the Jordan River as well.

According to the latest official data, more than 3,800 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 13,300 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,600 have been wounded in clashes.