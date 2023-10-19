Putin visits command post of Russian armed forces in Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the command post of the Russian armed forces in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-don, where he was briefed about the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"While returning from Perm, president Putin made a detour to visit Rostov-on-Don, where he visited the command post of the Russian armed forces," he said.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov briefed the Russian president about the current situation in the special operation zone.

Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian troops keep fulfilling their objectives in accordance with the plan of the special military operation.

"The combined group of forces is fulfilling objectives in accordance with the operation’s plan," Gerasimov reported.

