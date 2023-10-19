Reporter gets piece of French-made missile used to attack fleet HQ in Sevastopol as gift

SEVASTOPOL, October 19. /TASS/. A fragment of a missile that was used to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in September will go to France as a gift to journalists of the France 2 TV channel, the region’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The French missile is coming home. However, this time it carries not destruction, but the truth from Sevastopol. When I learned that journalists from the France 2 channel came here to shoot footage of the aftermath of the Ukrainian army’s attack on the fleet headquarters, a light bulb went off to gift a fragment of the missile to them," Razvozhayev blogged.

According to him, the director of Sevastopol's public security department, Alexey Krasnokutsky, handed over the fragment so that it could go back to France where the missile was manufactured. Upon learning about the situation, the journalist, who he identified as Poncine Anne Audette, got a rude awakening when she learned that Sevastopol was attacked using a missile that turned out to be French - the manufacturer and developer of MBDA missile systems," the governor noted.

On September 22, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. No civilians were injured. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, air defense system shot down five missiles during the attack on the city.