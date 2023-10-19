Putin reaffirms readiness to fulfill agreements with Kim Jong Un — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his readiness to put into practice earlier agreements with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and works in this regard have already begun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a meeting with Kim Jong Un.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin asked me to convey his best wishes and to reaffirm our readiness to fulfill everything that had been agreed upon. Corresponding work has already begun," Lavrov said.