At least two Russian nationals remain hostage in Gaza Strip — embassy

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. At least two Russian nationals remain hostage in the Gaza Strip after the escalation in the region, says Spokeswoman of the Russian Embassy in Israel Marina Ryazanova.

"According to preliminary information, obtained from Israeli agencies, at least two Russian nationals, who also have Israeli citizenship, remain on the list of hostages, held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip," she said.

Previously, the Russian embassy reported one Russian national held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Ryazanova announced that, according to the updated information received from Israel, the number of Russian nationals killed on Israeli territory after the escalation of the situation has reached 19, with 7 missing.

"We exert maximum effort to determine the location of the missing citizens," she noted. Previously, 16 killed and 9 missing Russian nationals were reported.