Putin approves denunciation of CE convention on protection of national minorities

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on Russia's denunciation of the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities. The law was uploaded to the official portal of legal information.

The accompanying memos say the need for terminating the Convention stems from the fact that the CE Committee of Ministers’ resolution of September 27, 2022 significantly limited the powers of the Russian expert in the Advisory Committee, established for monitoring the signatories’ compliance with their obligations in the field of protecting national minorities. Also, Russia was deprived of the opportunity to monitor at the international level the cases of violations of the rights of the relevant categories of citizens, including the Russian-speaking population abroad.

The denunciation of the Convention in the current political situation fully meets Russia’s interests, the accompanying memos say.

The authors of the initiative also stressed that Russian legislation contained norms enshrining the rights of national minorities, including small indigenous peoples, as well as programs for supporting them. For this reason, the denunciation of the Convention would not harm the constitutional guarantees of the national minorities’ rights.

The law enters into force 10 days after its publication.