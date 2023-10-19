Lavrov ends visit to DPRK by laying flowers at memorial plaque to diplomat Karlov

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has laid flowers at the memorial plaque to diplomat Andrey Karlov at the Russian embassy in Pyongyang.

Karlov led the Russian diplomatic mission in Turkey, where he was assassinated in December 2016 at the opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara. He was posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia title.

From 2001 to 2006, Karlov served as Russia’s ambassador to the DPRK and did a great deal to develop bilateral relations. A memorial plaque was installed on the facade of the embassy in his memory.

Lavrov held a meeting with the staff of the Russian embassy in the DPRK, the final event of his stay in North Korea.