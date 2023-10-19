Draft address to UN on Middle East conflict submitted to Russian lower house

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma’s (the lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs has submitted to the house a draft address to the UN and the world’s parliaments on the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, committee chairman Leonid Slutsky said.

"The draft address has been submitted," he told reporters.

The State Duma press service specified earlier that Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house, had instructed the Committee on International Affairs to prepare a Duma address to the United Nations condemning a hospital strike in Gaza.