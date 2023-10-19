Russian-North Korean commission to discuss energy supplies in November — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission plans to meet in November to discuss cooperation in the area of geological prospecting and plans for energy supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I have already mentioned that the tenth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade-and-economic and scientific-and-technical cooperation is scheduled for next month," he told journalists in Pyongyang.

According to Lavrov, its agenda will include "geological prospecting and plans for supplies of fuels and other commodity our North Korean friends need."

The commission, in his words, will consider all cooperation areas that were discussed by the two countries’ leaders during their meeting at the Vostochny spaceport.