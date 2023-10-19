Venezuelan president may visit Russian before yearend — Russian ambassador

CARACAS, October 19. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro may visit Russia before the end on the current year, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia may take place before the New Year. The date is being agreed via diplomatic channels taking into account working schedules of the two countries’ presidents," he said.

"The agenda of the top-level talks will include priority areas of bilateral relations," he said, adding that a package of documents is being prepared for signing.