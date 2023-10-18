Foreign Ministry informs UN special coordinator about Russia sending aid to Palestinians

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia has sent humanitarian cargoes to the people of Gaza through the Egyptian city of El Arish, and Moscow urges the Rafah crossing point be opened so they can be delivered, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov informed UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Thor Vennesland at a meeting in Doha.

"The UN Special Coordinator was informed about Russia sending humanitarian cargoes for the population of Gaza through the Egyptian city of El Arish, for the delivery of which to the needy Palestinians it is necessary to stop Israeli bombardment and open the Rafah crossing point. The same conditions should be ensured for the speedy evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Strip," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The parties also drew attention to humanitarian issues, especially the provision of emergency assistance to the affected population of Gaza and the release of hostages.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said earlier that Egypt has not officially closed the Rafah crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation, but its operation is hindered by Israeli bombardment.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.