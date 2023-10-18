Opponents of Russian amendments to Brazil’s draft against end to Mideast bloodshed — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. The countries that did not support Russia’s amendments to the Brazilian draft resolution on the situation in the Gaza Strip, in fact, opposed the cessation of bloodshed in the Middle East, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said at a meeting of the Security Council.

"Those delegations that did not support or voted against, in fact, opposed the cessation of bloodshed in the Middle East," he said. "Although you will certainly come up with formal excuses, they will sound feeble. You have made your choice and you will have to bear responsibility for it."

The UN Security Council has not adopted any of Russia's amendments to Brazil's draft resolution on the Middle East.

Russia on Monday proposed two amendments to Brazil's draft Middle East resolution: one calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the other, condemning indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip.

After the strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, Russia added to its latest amendment a condemnation of this attack, too. As the Russian UN mission said Russia's proposed amendments were meant to balance the Brazilian draft resolution, which condemned the attack by the radical Hamas movement, but said nothing about Israel's actions.