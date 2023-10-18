Russia fully supports DPRK's independent development course — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow expresses solidarity and full support for Pyongyang's course of safeguarding its independence and right to determine its development guidelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an official government reception.

"Russia expresses solidarity and full support for the determination of the DPRK under the guidance of its leader, comrade Kim Jong Un to defend its independence and the right of its people to determine their own fate and ways of development," Lavrov pointed out.

He stressed that North Korea "openly declares its solidarity with Russia and has an opportunity to say so directly."

Lavrov is on a visit to the DPRK on October 18-19. The Russian plane landed at Pyongyang airport on Wednesday evening local time. Despite heavy rain, the Russian minister was welcomed on the airfield by a crowd of about two hundred men and women in ethnic costumes and with flowers in their hands.

The Russian delegation was met at the airport by about a hundred DPRK officials.