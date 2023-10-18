Russia, China to sign plan of interaction between countries until 2030 — Putin

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. The heads of the Russian and Chinese governments will sign a plan of interaction between Moscow and Beijing for the period up to 2030 at a meeting in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his visit to China.

"In March, certain agreements were reached. There are eight points, and now in Bishkek the prime ministers will have to detail these points and sign a plan outlining our interaction until 2030. "This is a very good plan, it is very specific and significant. As for the prospects, I am optimistic" Putin said.

He noted that the plan was developed "by both sides without any hesitation or administrative delays," which is "unusual for government structures of any country."

"Usually bureaucratic structures sit for months, we did it quite quickly," the Russian President added.

On March 22, following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the development of a plan for interaction between the two countries. The work was arranged in five intergovernmental commissions - on investment, energy, humanitarian cooperation, on the development of interaction between the Far East and Northeast China, and in the commission for preparing regular meetings of the heads of government of Russia and China.