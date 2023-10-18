Putin, Xi have three hours of talks, discuss Ukraine, Middle East

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. The talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted about three hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when answering journalists' questions following his visit to China.

"We talked with China’s president for three hours. I can't tell you everything," Putin said. The range of issues discussed included "the entire bilateral agenda, a lot of issues there: it's the economy, finance, political interaction, and joint work on international platforms."

"We discussed in detail the situation in the Middle East as well," Putin said. "I also briefed the president on the situation on the Ukrainian track in detail."

"All these external factors are common threats. They strengthen Russian-Chinese interaction," Putin concluded.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Belt and Road forum. The heads of state held talks with many other officials taking part, then at a working breakfast for select few, and lastly one-on-one.

It was a second meeting between Putin and Xi this year. In March, the Chinese president came to Russia on a state visit. Putin previously visited China in February 2022 to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics.